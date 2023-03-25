Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.76.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

