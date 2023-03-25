Forza X1 (FRZA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forza X1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRZA opened at $1.19 on Friday. Forza X1 has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.50% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Forza X1 Company Profile

