Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Frontline has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.