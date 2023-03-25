FY2022 EPS Estimates for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Boosted by B. Riley

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BUR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 539,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.