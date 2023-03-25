Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 621,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 47,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

