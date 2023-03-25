Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,182 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.