Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 80,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 83,479 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.