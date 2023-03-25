Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

