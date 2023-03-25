Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.93 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

