Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

