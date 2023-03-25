Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

