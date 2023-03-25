Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 397 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Argus lifted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

