Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 579 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 100.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

