Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 755 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

