Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 76 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $681.70 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $707.66 and a 200-day moving average of $654.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

