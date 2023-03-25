Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

MCHP opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

