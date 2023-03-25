Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Xylem by 159.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

