Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 121.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

