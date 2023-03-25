Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $325,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.