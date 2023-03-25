Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC opened at $375.07 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

