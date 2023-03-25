Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $383,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

NYSE COO opened at $355.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

