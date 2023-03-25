Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SBA Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $256.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

