Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.49. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

