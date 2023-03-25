Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $431,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $663.60 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.39.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

