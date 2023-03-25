Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 181,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,417 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.50. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

