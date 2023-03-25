Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

