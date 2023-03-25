Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after buying an additional 75,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $820.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $824.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $753.96 and a 200-day moving average of $735.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.71.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

