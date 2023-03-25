Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Natixis boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

