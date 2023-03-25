Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 133.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.06. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.