Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $54.54 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile



Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

