Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $287,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

