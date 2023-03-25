Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

