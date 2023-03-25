Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $160.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day moving average is $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

