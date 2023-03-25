Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

