Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 277 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $241.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

