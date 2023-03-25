Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

