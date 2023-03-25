Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,761 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

