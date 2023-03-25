Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Ferrari by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ferrari by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $265.37 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $274.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

