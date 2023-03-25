Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $343.95 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $574.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

