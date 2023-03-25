Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $291.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average of $311.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

