Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ABC opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

