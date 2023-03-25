Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.3 %

Kellogg stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.