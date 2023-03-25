Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 101,869 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,869 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.