Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 162,837 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,837 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

BRO stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.