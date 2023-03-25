Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 245 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $140.43 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.