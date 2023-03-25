Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 67,382 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,382 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 178,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,951,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $32.93 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

