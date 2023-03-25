Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.52 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

