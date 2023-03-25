Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

