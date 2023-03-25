Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

