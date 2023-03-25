Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,665,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,870,000 after buying an additional 108,836 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.13.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

